Police say that an elderly man in New York state died in a tragic logging accident Tuesday afternoon. According to NBC, the investigation into the matter is still ongoing. However, police told WNYT that the death is not being considered suspicious.

Deaths On the Job in New York State

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were a total of 247 fatal occupational injuries in New York state in 2021. The Bureau says there were 5,190 total fatal injuries, including all sectors, according to 2021 numbers across the country.

A July 2023 article in Forbes Advisor lists logging as the most dangerous job in the U.S., with a fatal injury rate or 82 per 100,000 full-time workers. Construction trade workers and electrical power-line installers and repairers were ranked 9th and 10th, respectively.

New York State Man Dies In Logging Accident

NBC reports that a logger died after being pinned under a tree late Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened in the village of Fort Ann in Washington County, NY, according to police.

Police said that the victim was found "more than a half mile from the roadway in a wooded area under a downed tree". NBC says that the man suffered "severe crushing injuries", as life-saving measures were performed. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, according to New York State Police.

NBC reports that investigators have identified the victim as 76-year-old Leslie Saltsman of Fort Ann.

