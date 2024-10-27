There truly is never a dull moment with the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. A recent investigation found the Drug Task Force operating in the city of Beacon and resulted in the task force apprehending and arresting one suspect for the sale illegal narcotics. The same suspect is also facing a firearms charge.

Drug Task Force in Beacon

In this latest investigation conducted by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, it found operatives in the city of Beacon for the reported sale of both cocaine and fentanyl in the area.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In the investigation operatives went undercover and made purchases of fentanyl from a dealer who they were successfully able to identify as 37-year old George Cintron. With enough evidence gathered, the Drug Task Force was able to obtain a search warrant for the home of Cintron located in the city of Beacon.

Search Warrant Executed

According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Government and the Drug Task Force, Task Force Agents and officers from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed the search warrant on the Cintron residence on Thursday October 17, 2024.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Shortly before executing the search warrant, Cintron was located on Beekman Street in the City of Beacon and taken into custody. Upon searching the Cintron residence, located within a short distance from where Cintron was apprehended, operatives found Cintron to be in possession of...

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

16 ounces of cocaine

fentanyl

ecstasy

one illegal “Ghost” handgun.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Charges and Potential Punishment

Cintron was officially placed under arrest and charged with the crimes of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm in the 3rd Degree. Both charges are felony offenses.

Dutchess County Drug Task Force Dutchess County Drug Task Force loading...

Following his arrest, Cintron was taken into holding at the City of Beacon Police Department. He was expected to be arraigned the following day on October 18, 2024.

For the firearms charge, the potential penalty if convicted can result in jail time, a fine or both and can vary based on whether or not the accused has a prior record. Because the firearm charge is considered a "violent felony offense" parole can not be the only punishment and jail time will range between 2-7 years.

Get our free mobile app

The 1st degree controlled substance charge is much more severe and carries a much harsher penalty if convicted. Conviction for this felony offense could result in a life term behind bars and a fine of $100,000. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the State of New York is considered one of the most serious crimes in the NY Penal Codes.

Similar Content: Alleged Dutchess County Drug Dealer Arrested Again Following Recent Narcotics Raids

The press release concluded with the Drug Task Force re-emphasizing their continued aggressive pursuit of narcotics and dangerous drug dealers county wide to prevent the "distribution of poison" in local communities. In addition the Task Force also gave their contact info for anyone with information on this case or other individuals selling narcotics in the area.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force may be reached via their confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email at DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- October 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 10/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

10 New York State Gangs Known For Violent, Criminal Activity