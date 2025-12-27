How to Legally End Your Own Life Under New York’s Dying Act

Soon, New Yorkers will have the right to end their own life if they are terminally ill. But just how easy will it be to do?

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she had reached an agreement with state lawmakers to sign the Medical Aid in Dying Act. The new law will allow certain terminally ill New Yorkers to choose how their final days unfold. After being signed by Hochul in January, the legislation will take effect six months later.

So what does this actually mean for New Yorkers, and what steps would someone need to go through in order to end their life under the new law?

Who Is Eligible?

Medical aid in dying will only be available to adults who are terminally ill and have been given a prognosis of six months or less to live. The law is limited to New York residents, and the decision must be made by the patient themselves, without pressure or coercion.

This is not something that can be requested casually or quickly. Multiple safeguards are built into the process.

The First Medical Evaluation

A patient must first be evaluated by a physician in person. That doctor must confirm the terminal diagnosis and determine that the patient is capable of making an informed medical decision.

This is just the beginning. No prescription for life-ending medication can be written at this stage.

Mental Health Review

Under the agreement announced by the Governor, every patient seeking medical aid in dying must undergo a mandatory mental health evaluation. That evaluation must be conducted by a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist to confirm that the patient is mentally capable and not being influenced by depression, coercion, or outside pressure.

Making the Request

The patient must make an oral request for medical aid in dying. That request must be recorded by video or audio to ensure transparency and accountability.

Anyone who could benefit financially from the patient’s death is barred from serving as a witness or interpreter during this process.

Waiting Period

Even after a prescription is written, the law requires a mandatory five-day waiting period before it can be filled. This pause is designed to give patients time for reflection and to prevent rushed decisions.

Health Care Protections

Doctors and healthcare facilities are not required to participate in the process if they object due to their personal beliefs. Religiously affiliated hospitals and hospice providers are also allowed to opt out.

What Comes Next

After the bill is signed, the state Department of Health will have six months to create regulations and guidance, while hospitals and medical staff receive training.

Governor Hochul said the law is about compassion and easing suffering, not ending life. As this moves toward becoming law, it is a conversation many Hudson Valley families may find themselves having in the months and years ahead. While it may not be a choice everyone will make, New Yorkers who wish to avoid suffering will now have a new option to offer relief during their final days.

