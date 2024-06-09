New York Lake Among Most Picturesque In North America

Popular vacation spot ranked in the top 10 of recent poll of most picturesque lakes.

There are some beautiful lakes throughout the great state of New York, and that is one of the great things about living in the New York, and in the Hudson Valley area. When you feel like getting out of the Hudson Valley, a short trip up north will lead you to one of the most picturesque lakes in the country.

Lake George has always been a popular vacation destination for many over the years. As a child growing up in the Hudson Valley area, visits to Lake George in New York's Adirondack region were always special. Jumping in the station wagon with the family and taking the drive North on the thruway brings back fond memories.

A new study has revealed the most picturesque Lakes in North America and Lake George has made the list. The study by vacation rental platform Lake.com, analyzed Instagram posts containing hashtags relating to each lake for every major lake in North America to determine which are the most picturesque.

This isn't the first time that Lake George has received a great honor. In fact, the lake itself has previously been voted as the most beautiful lake in the U.S. according to some sources. The new poll finds Lake George ranked seventh on the top 10 list with 626,647 posts. David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com commented on the findings, saying: “The data reveal some fascinating insights into the continent’s natural beauty. It’s remarkable to see how social media platforms like Instagram can showcase the captivating allure of these lakes, drawing attention from people far and wide.”

George Lake, nicknamed the Queen of American Lakes, is located at the southeast base of the Adirondack Mountains, in the northeastern portion of New York. It lies within the upper region of the Great Appalachian Valley and lies on the direct land route between Albany and Montreal. Albany, New York, and Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The lake extends about 32 miles north to south. Although the year-round population of the Lake George region is relatively small, the summertime population can increase to over 50,000 residents, as many tourists flock to the Village of Lake George.

Here's the full Top 10 List of Most Picturesque Lakes in North America courtesy of Lakes.com:

Rank Lake Hashtag No. of hashtagged Instagram posts 1. Lake Tahoe #LakeTahoe 3,053,172 2. Lake Michigan #LakeMichigan 2,831,512 3. Lake Superior #LakeSuperior 1,187,896 4. Lake Ontario #LakeOntario 1,025,574 5. Lake Erie #LakeErie 1,011,490 6. Lake Norman #LakeNorman 678,983 7. Lake George #LakeGeorge 626,647 8. Lake Geneva #LakeGeneva 590,673 9. Lake Havasu #LakeHavasu 587,434 10. Lake Huron #LakeHuron 574,347

