Popular Kingston Cab Company Closes After Over 30 Years

Kingston Kabs provided service in Ulster County for the past 31 years.

For many towns in the Hudson valley area, cabs are pretty much a thing of the past. With Uber being the most practical car service around these days, you'll find it to be difficult to get a cab in some areas.

At one time there were a lot of cab companies around the area, and living where I am in Poughkeepsie you will still see some lined up by the train station, or driving college kids to the local bars on any given night, but I would say it started maybe 10 years ago where it was tough to get a cab when I would be venturing out for the night. Many cab services wouldn't answer their phones in the Poughkeepsie area, or they'd say it was gonna be like an hour wait (which is just ridiculous) so I gave into the Uber app eventually.

One reliable cab company out of Ulster County, Kingston Kabs, had been around for 31 years. I saw a posting in a recent Facebook group called I'm From Kingston, NY that said Kingston Kabs was no more. The posting by Tristan Richter on Friday, Jan. 17 stated, "It's official. Kingston has no taxi companies left in service. Kingston Kabs closed for the last time today at 4pm."

A report from the Daily Freeman confirms the closure of Kingston Kabs, stating that a driver for the company said Monday, Jan. 20 that the company had closed. The article stated that David Decker who had been a driver for the company since June, said drivers had been informing riders for the past week that the company was closing. Decker was unsure why the decision was made but speculated that rising costs contributed to it.

Well it looks like our friend in the Kingston area will now have to rely on Uber for relaible transportation moving forward. It took me time to get on board, but I use Uber regularly, and its really the way to go these days.

