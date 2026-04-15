A disturbing case in Columbia County resulted in the arrest of a man accused of sexually abusing a young girl dozens of times at a group home where he was employed.

New York State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston Sunday arrested Andres Lima, 39, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, following "an extensive investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving Lima, an employee of the Kinderhof Group Home in Columbia County, and a 14-year-old female resident."

Group Home Investigation Leads to Sex Abuse Charges

Police say the investigation began in March 2026, and it was later determined that the abuse reportedly occurred over a five-month period.

Lima was charged with:

20 counts of Rape 2 nd (actor 18 years old or more – vaginal sexual contact with a person under 15), class D felonies

15 counts of Rape 2 nd (actor 18 years old or more – oral sexual contact with a person under 15), class D felonies

Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors 1 st , a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony

Four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, class A misdemeanors

Harassment 2nd, a violation

On April 13, Lima was arraigned in Columbia County Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail on $35,000 cash, $70,000 bond, or $85,000 partially secured bond.

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"The New York State Police would like to thank the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, members of the Troop C Child Advocacy Center (CAC), the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police at Troop K Headquarters at (845) 677-7300 and reference case #NY2600354009.