One of the Last Remaining New York Johnny Rockets Has Closed

Johnny Rockets has closed another one of its New York locations, leaving many burger fans fuming.

Johnny Rockets was all the rage in the 1990s. Customers would flock to the retro burger chain not just for the food, but also for the nostalgia and good times. Servers dressed in 1950s-style uniforms would dance to the oldies while squirting ketchup in the shape of a happy face on your plate of crinkle-cut fries.

There were jukeboxes at each table with complementary quarters so everyone could pick a song. At certain times during the meal, YMCA, or some other kitschy song would play over the sound system and all of the employees would stop whatever they were doing and gather in the aisles for a sloppily choreographed dance number. Lord help you if you were waiting for your check. No one was going anywhere until the dancing ended.

Today, Johnny Rockets focuses more on the food than the sideshow. The last time I visited one there was no dancing and no ketchup smiley face. The burgers and shakes, however, were just as good as I remember.

Johnny Rockets Disappearing From New York

Fans of the burger joint were not happy to learn that one of New York's most popular Johnny Rockets locations has disappeared, leaving just two restaurants in New York State.

It was recently announced that Johnny Rockets at Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark would be demolished. The Queensbury, New York dining room has been shut down since September, but according to News 10, the restaurant has been serving its food to water park patrons in the main hotel.

Now, the restaurant is officially closed and will be torn down to make way for new plans that the water park has yet to reveal.

Remaining Johnny Rockets Locations in New York

With the Six Flags location now closed, Johnny Rockets can now only be found in Syracuse and Nyak at the Palisades Center. The restaurant's website also shows a seasonal location at the Splish-Splash Waterpark in Calverton on Long Island.

