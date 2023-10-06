A fan favorite menu item from McDonald's will indeed be returning to New York state locations for another run. The move comes after McDonald's initially denied such claims just a week prior.

McDonald's even claimed they were retiring his item for good late in 2022 after its last run. But as we know, you can't always believe what you hear on the internet.

Is the McRib Returning to New York or Not?

Yes, McDonald's announced that the McRib is coming back to restaurants in November. Chew Boom describes the item as a "seasoned boneless pork patty dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, on a toasted homestyle bun."

Some websites had reported in late September that the famous (or infamous) McRib would be brought out of retirement, and return to McDonald's restaurants across New York state and the country.

The Street reports that the franchise denied all claims that the sandwich was coming back, though it appears it was a bit of a marketing ploy on the company's part. Or perhaps someone just leaked in the information?

McRib History

Menu items at fast food restaurants seem to come and go. In 2020, McDonald's brought back the McRib to every McDonald's in the country for the first time since 2012. Before that, the limited-time menu item has been rolled only at certain McDonald's locations, making it hard to find for many.

The pork sandwich (or, whatever it really is) has appeared on and off at select restaurants since the early 1980s.

In the Meantime, You Can Enjoy This Too

The New York Post says that McDonald's brought back their Spicy Chicken McNuggets to select restaurants. The franchise says that the nuggets are "breaded in a crispy coating and spiced with aged cayenne and chili pepper, come in four sizes — 6, 10, 20, and 40 pieces."

McDonald's in New York State

McDonald's has numerous stores across New York State and the Hudson Valley. According to Stacker, which compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in New York using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.

McDonald's has 615 locations in the state.