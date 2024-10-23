Beware; Insurance Scammers Allegedly Crashing Into New York Cars

A terrifying car crash followed by some terrible acting was captured on a New York driver's dashcam. It turns out that this is a likely scam that can happen to you.

Ashpina Natasha was traveling in her car when she was suddenly cut off by a silver Honda. What first seemed like an aggressive driver was revealed to be a likely insurance scam after the car brake-checked Natasha and then was thrown into reverse so it would crash into her car.

Luckily for Natasha, the entire incident was captured on her dash cam.

According to the victim's post on TikTok, she was driving eastbound on the Belt Parkway towards the Southern State Parkway when the Holda abruptly pulled over in front of her from the middle lane. After cutting her off, the Honda slammed on its brakes in what looked like an effort for Natasha to crash into it. When that didn't happen, the car did the unthinkable.

Natasha appeared completely startled when the car was quickly thrown into reverse and came crashing into the front of her vehicle.

After the impact, you can see the male driver switch places with a female passenger inside the vehicle. A few moments later, a woman can be seen exiting the driver's side door, joined by two other individuals in the back seat. As they appear to act surprised by the "accident", the male driver sneaks out of the front passenger seat into a red Kia that had stopped in front of them.

The driver quickly zooms away as the other three people begin to take photos of the damage and Natasha's license plate. The whole incident appears to be an elaborate insurance scam.

After noticing her dashcam, Natasha says the trio's demeanor quickly changed. They quickly asked for insurance information and left. The TikToker says that the police told her that they do not show up to accidents anymore if no one is injured and are willing to exchange insurance information.

Because the police did not show up at the accident and Natasha did not notice the driver switching places and speeding away until after reviewing the video, the alleged scammers appear to have gotten away.

This should be a wake-up call for New York drivers to be alert for scams like this that can happen to anyone.

