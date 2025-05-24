Dramatic Rescue Of Injured Baby Bald Eagle In Hudson Valley

A worker spotted the baby bald eagle that fell out of its nest in Pawling, NY.

The bald eagle is a large bird of prey native to North America, best known for its white head and tail, dark brown body, and yellow beak. It is the national bird of the United States and symbolizes strength and freedom. Bald eagles live near lakes and rivers, feed mostly on fish, and build massive nests in tall trees. Once endangered, their population has rebounded thanks to conservation efforts.

Mikey Brown of Pawling tells us he was at work Wednesday, working for the Village of Pawling Street Department when his co-worker Zach Russell spotted an injured, baby bald eagle by the reservoir off Reservoir Rd. Zack got the attention of Mikey, and the two went over and looked at the baby eagle.They were determined to get in contact with the proper person to get it to a rehabilitation facility, which was organized by another co-worker, Francis Lansing.

Brown tells us that his boss was also on site during the process, as was another co-worker, Eric Ursprung. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation transported the baby eagle to the rehabilitation facility.

On his Facebook page, Mikey Brown recounted the days events including several dramatic photos from the rescue.

Today I got to witness something very cool at work. While out mowing my co worker spotted a baby bald eagle that fell out its nest. We immediately stopped everything and called the proper people to come pick up the baby bald eagle and bring it to a rehabilitation facility. It’s not every day you can witness something like this. And the last picture is the mother of the baby flying over us.

Dramatic Rescue of Injured Baby Bald Eagle in Pawling, NY Photo credit: Mikey Brown Gallery Credit: Tigman

