Changes Made in New York to “Men Working” Construction Signs

The next time you come upon a construction zone in the area, things may look a bit different.

The "Men Working" construction sign is a common traffic or safety sign used to indicate the presence of workers in or around a construction zone. The phrase "Men Working" is meant to warn drivers, pedestrians, and other individuals to slow down, be cautious, and pay attention to any potential hazards or activity happening in the area.

The term "Men Working" has faced criticism in recent years for being outdated and not reflective of the diversity of workers in construction, where both men and women are employed. In response to this, some jurisdictions and companies have moved toward more inclusive language, such as using "Workers Ahead" or "Construction Zone" to reflect the evolving workforce and avoid gendered terminology.

In summary, "Men Working" signs are crucial for the safety of everyone involved in construction zones, though their terminology has been under review as more inclusive language gains traction in the workplace.

Changes Made to "Men Working" Signs in Nyack, NY

Joseph Rand, who has served on the Village Board since January 2021, and was elected in November 2023 for a two-year term as Mayor of the Village of Nyack received an email some weeks back from a young man young man about the "Men Working" signs he saw around the Village of Nyack, and his concerns about the inherent sexism in the phrasing. You can see the email below.

Joseph Rand via Facebook Joseph Rand via Facebook loading...

Just a few weeks after receiving the email, Mayor Rand responded in a posting on social media with an update. Turns out the village got right on fixing the issue and the Village of Nyack had new signs made up for its own roadwork. You can see one of them pictured below, that reads "People Working".

Josepgh Rand via Facebook Josepgh Rand via Facebook loading...

The news from the mayor was met with lots of positive feedback, with comments like, "Way to go Joe" and "well done!", to "much-needed light. Thank you!". Let's see if these changes start making the rounds all over the Hudson Valley and New York area. Let us know if you've spotted new construction signs with more inclusive language in your part of the region.

Get our free mobile app

Where to Find the Best Pizza in Nyack, NY These are among the best pizzerias in Nyack, New York, according to Yelp Reviews. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh