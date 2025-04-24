Immersive Dining Experience Mixes Food and Film in Hudson Valley

Imagine watching your favorite movie while being served the same food as the characters on the screen at the exact time they're eating it. It's called immersive dining, and a Hudson Valley restaurant is making it happen.

Ever since the first silent film, we've been trying to find ways to get deeper and deeper into the story on the screen. The addition of sound, color film and panoramic cameras enhanced the filmgoing experience, but we still wanted more. While misguided ideas like smell-o-vision and vibrating seats were a complete failure, 3-D movies offered the ability for the story to jump off the screen, while surround sound took us even further into the filmmaker's world.

Now, a company is giving Hudson Valley filmgoers a chance to use their sense of taste to dive deeper into their favorite films.

Immersive Dining Gains Popularity

Movie Thyme is bringing its unique immersive movie and dining experience to the Hudson Valley. Blending film and food, the company's slogan is "Come savor the cinema". Ticket holders are treated to a specially planned menu of food that's not only inspired by the film they're watching, but timed out to go along with the storyline.

Imagine eating the same pastrami sandwich as Meg Ryan during her famous scene from When Harry Met Sally, being served cafeteria food with the cast of Grease or enjoying a slice of wedding cake while Adam Sandler serenades you in The Wedding Singer. These are the types of moments that can only happen at an immersive dining event.

Where to Experience Immersive Dining in the Hudson Valley

This unique film and dining experience takes place at Flores Restaurant and Bar on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. In the past, the restaurant has offered immersive experiences for Grease, Willy Wonka, Elf, Ratatouille and Shrek. Tickets cost $99 per person and are currently available for showings of The Lion King, Bridesmaids, and The Wedding Singer. The menu for most films consists of a seven-course dinner, with five courses of food and two beverage services. The experience can also be substituted with vegetarian and gluten-free options.

