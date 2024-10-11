New York State Automated Camera Tickets Are A Scam? New York State Automated Camera Tickets Are A Scam?

The NY DEC says they first received reports about large piles of solid waste at the unpermitted site going back to late June. An officer for the DEC attempted to speak to the owner who they say reportedly became "immediately agitated and unresponsive".

New York State DEC Arrests Man Who Allegedly Ran Illegal Waste Facility

The DEC says they followed up their investigation on July 18, when officers executed a search warrant on the property in Allegany County and documented the piles of solid waste.

The Dec says they reached out to the subject again, and the individual again became confrontational, even sending obscene material to the officers’ cell phone, before allegedly burning and burying the solid waste piles on the Genesee property.

Offcials executed a second search warrant on the property in mid September, with assistance from DEC Operations employees who utilized an excavator. The second search warrant uncovered partially burned solid waste and construction and demolition debris buried throughout the property.

The subject has been charged with 194 misdemeanors including 64 counts of operating a solid waste management facility without a permit, 64 counts of illegally disposing waste, 64 counts of constructing or operating a facility in violation of the New York Environmental Conservation Law, and one count of unlawfully burning material in an open fire.

The suspect is also facing a count of 3rd degree obscenity for the obscene photo sent to the officer's phone, says the DEC. The defendant is due in court mid October.

