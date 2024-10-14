Did you know there's a place in the Hudson Valley that serves gourmet food prepared by culinary experts and costs less than going to a fast food joint?

The Culinary Institute in Hyde Park is where many of the top chefs in the country have honed their skills. Anthony Bourdain, Michael Symon, John Besh, Duff Goldman, Richard Blais, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito and many other celebrity chefs all attended the prestigious culinary school.

The prestigious culinary school operates several restaurants on campus where visitors can dine on creations made by students. But many people don't know that the CIA also has a student dining hall that serves incredible gourmet dishes for a fraction of the cost and is open to the public.

Explore The Egg at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY

The reason I know so much about The Egg is because it's adjacent to the pool and athletics center at the Culinary Institute of America. My son's swimming team practices at the pool, which means I get to treat myself to some incredible food while he does laps.

Some of my favorite dishes are the pizzas which are prepared from fresh dough right in front of you and fired in a flaming pizza oven while you wait. There's also a "breakfast all day" option that always offers eggs benedict, omlettes, waffles or other menu items no matter what time it is. On the rare occasions that there's not an incredible entree that interests me, I can always fall back on a fresh salad or smashburger which comes with all of the fixings.

If you want to dine like a fancy culinary student without having to do all of the work, The Egg is certainly worth a visit.