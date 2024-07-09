Hudson Valley Teens Charged with Felonies After in New Windsor Arrest

Three Hudson Valley teenagers have found themselves in hot water following an event that transpired early this week. The incident in question took place on Monday night July 1, 2024 just after 8pm.

From Traffic Stop to Felony Charges

According to the press release from the New Windsor Police Department, an alert was received for a stolen vehicle which was operating on Windsor Highway. The vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of the City of Newburgh.

A short time after the alert was received, officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. An immediate investigation took place where officers were successful in identifying the three teenagers. The first was identified as 18-year old Logan Delaney of Middletown, the second was identified as 18-year old Edgardo Louis O'Neil also of Middletown. The third teenager was confirmed as being a 16 year old male but his identity was withheld.

In the investigation, officers on site also searched the vehicle where they made one notable find. That find was a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun. Officers also discovered that the vehicle was displaying licenses plates which had also been reported stolen out of Newburgh.

Following the discoveries, each of the teens was placed under arrest and they are each facing multiple felony charges. Those charges are Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree.

Following the arrest, both of the 18 year olds were held pending arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Part in Goshen. The 16 year old was held pending arraignment in the Youth Part of County Court. As of now the investigation is considered ongoing.

Potential Punishment

As previously stated, the charges the teens are facing are felony charges and in this case the potential to serve time behind bars is high, if not almost guaranteed.

The weapons charge is classified as a Class C felony charge. More importantly, it is considered a "violent felony offense" which in the state of New York means that a judge will not have the option to simply penalize an individual or in this case individuals with just probation.

If convicted for the weapons charge, the maximum penalty would be 15 years behind bars and the minimum would be 3 1/2 years. In addition, the potential for fines as well paying other mandatory fees is also on the table.

The charge for stolen property is classified as a class E felony charge and it carries a maximum penalty of up to four years behind bars. One can also face a fine of up to $5000. A fine can also be levied if one "...derived a financial benefit" in this situation and a court would then have the ability to issue a fine thats double what you made.

As of now, the charges each of these young men face are accusations and level of guilt has not been determined. If anyone has information regarding this case, they may contact the New Windsor Police Department at 845-565-7000.

