“Hudson Valley State Of Mind” Song Goes Viral On TikTok

Jason McLaren is a stand-up comedian based in Newburgh, New York. He has performed alongside notable comedians featured on platforms like MTV, HBO, and Showtime. Additionally, he has appeared as a guest on the television show Up Late with Johnny Potenza.

McLaren is also active on social media, sharing comedic content on platforms such as TikTok, where he can be found under the handle @itsjasonmclaren.

Hudson Valley State of Mind

A recent parody video of the Jay-Z and Alicia Keys "Empire State of Mind" song has gone viral on various social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram (where the video currently has over 36,000 reactions and over 56,000 shares). Comedian Jason McLaren references many Hudson Valley landmarks in the video which has the comedian lamenting about having been born in the Hudson Valley and likely never getting out of the area.

With references to Rhinebeck, Wappingers and Fishkill, McLaren also talks about going to Billy Joe's Ribworks in Newburgh, and that he used to shop at Bon-Ton, along with visits to McDonald's in Newburgh, hanging out at New Paltz hotspots back in the day like Cuddy's and P&G's. He also mentioned the he used go to Poughkeepsie (The Galleria is home to him) and he would go hang out with his boys in Middletown. Interesting to note that he still shops at Price Chopper, Hannaford and QuickChek.

Other references include The Palisades Mall (and it being the only thing to do in Nyack) and hiking at Black Rock. In the end, it comes down to Newburgh where McLaren says that the town is nice but the city is eh..... and a special RIP to Big Lots closes out the nearly sixty second nostalgia trip. Check it out below. Follow Jason McLaren on Facebook and Instagram.

