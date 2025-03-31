Famed Hudson Valley Sandwich Shop Opening Second Location

A renowned sandwich shop is branching out and celebrating with a sandwich dedicated to a culinary legend.

Hudson Valley sandwich lovers are a passionate breed. It's not uncommon to travel over an hour to check out a wild concoction of meats, cheeses and vegetables lovingly assembled between two pieces of bread.

Places like Rossi's in Poughkeepsie have made national headlines for their sandwiches, while other under-the-radar spots shy away from the spotlight in favor of cranking out artfully made handhelds for their regulars.

Sadly, two sandwich spots on my top ten list have closed over the past few years. Mario's Sandwich Company and The Hog were two Village of Wappingers eateries headed by master sandwich makers. Both locations are gone now, but luckily, the Hudson Valley has plenty of other places where innovative sandwiches are being built every day.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Popular Hudson Valley Sandwich Shop Opening Second Location

While Beacon, New York continues to receive attention for its elevated culinary offerings on Main Street, locals know that the real sandwich magic is happening five blocks away. The Beacon Daily is a small shop located in a residential area off Main Street on Teller Avenue. The family-owned and operated sandwich joint cranks out some of the best fried chicken sandwiches in the Hudson Valley as well as breakfast sandwiches made on the restaurant's own homemade English muffins.

Soon, more people will have the joy of biting into one of these delicious sandwiches as The Beacon Daily prepares to open a second location in Cold Spring. Claude's Italian Specialties is scheduled to open this spring. While the final menu hasn't been revealed yet, some leaks have been put out on social media about new sandwiches being concocted for the new spot. One of them is a delicious-looking roasted eggplant, zucchini and squash hero.

Instagram/The Beacon Daily Instagram/The Beacon Daily loading...

Beacon Daily fans will be happy to learn that the shop's signature sandwich will also be on Claude's menu. The Tony B, named for culinary icon Anthony Bourdain, is described as "a bologna and cheese sandwich for adults". The mortadella sandwich is topped with melted Provolone, garlic butter and dijonnaise and presented on a toasted Kaiser roll. Brace yourselves, Cold Spring.

We don't have an official opening date for Claude's Italian Specialties just yet, but the owners say it's coming very soon and promise to post updates on the shop's Instagram account, so stay tuned.

Yummy! New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics! Is there a New York Sandwich Hall of Fame.? Well, there is now! and you are looking at it. OK, so I made it up, but you will be hard-pressed to argue with the choice of any of these winners. Check out this list of 13 classic, historic and beloved sandwiches all with a strong New York DNA. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio