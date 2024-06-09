It’s Time to Show These Cursed Hudson Valley College Town Spots Some Love

The restaurant business is a tough one, especially in areas with high competition like the Hudson Valley.

We've seen a ton of change in terms of restaurants in the area over the last couple of years, but there are a few locations that always seem to be changing.

Both of these spots are located in college towns and just can't seem to maintain consistency in what's in that spot. It's likely difficult to maintain customer loyalty with students constantly rotating, graduating, and moving away. Here are the spots we're talking about:

New Paltz's Ever-Changing Pizza Spot

You probably already know exactly where I'm referring to if you have any connection to New Paltz.

There's one pizza shop on the corner of Main Street that reliably changes names and owners like clockwork. Every couple of years, the building boards up its windows, and then reopens with a brand-new name. One thing always seems to remain consistent though. No matter what it's called, you can bet they still sell pizza there.

Most recently, the pizzeria operated under the name Best Pizza. However, as of Spring 2024, the restaurant sits with cardboarded-up windows, waiting for its next name.

Before there was Best Pizza, there was Flames Pizza & Grill. They started their run in 2018 and lasted until 2021 at the spot.

Prior to that was Pavese's whose time expired at the location in 2017.

And before Pavese's was Fat Bob's.

Inside this eatery are massive pizza ovens which is likely the reason there's been so much consistency in what this restaurant opens up as. It'd be a waste not to use them. So, we look forward to seeing the new name of the next pizza shop that takes over the location.

Changes on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie

Another spot that has had some high turnaround recently is an eatery on Raymond Avenue, right across the street from Vassar College. Unlike New Paltz's pizza staple, this place has held eateries for everything from burgers to Greek food.

Originally, this spot was a pizzeria called Brick Oven Pizza and served as your regular college pizza joint.

After that, the restaurant underwent some pretty big changes and turned into Burger-Fi. The spot was pretty popular, even having been dubbed as having the "Best Burger" in the Hudson Valley. But then came the pandemic.

What began as a temporary closing finished with a complete and permanent closure.

In 2021, they kept with the play on Greek wording and actually went full tilt, turning into a delicious gyro spot called Delta-Pi.

Today, the spot serves as a Latin fusion restaurant and bar called La Vickyna. Since opening, they've been known to host events like karaoke, paint and sip events, dance parties and more.

Not only that, but their menu sounds amazing. From Birria specialties and burgers to Mazatlan-style seafood and even sushi, this menu is big. There's definitely something for everyone.

We're glad to see the newest spot connecting with the community and wish them success and longevity at this Raymond Avenue spot!

