Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Change After 48 Years; Customers Angry

A change to a beloved local restaurant is making some loyal customers angry, but should they be?

The famed Greek philosopher Heraclitus was quoted as saying, "The only constant is change". Similarly, some Hudson Valley guy named Rich was recently quoted as saying, "Change it back or I'm never setting foot inside you're (sic) restaurant again."

Let's face it, there's no issue too small that won't cause grown adults to pound away at their keyboards and cry about how it's ruining their lives. Just when you think the world can't be more ridiculous, a popular Hudson Valley restaurant is getting hate for a simple logo change.

Fishkill, New York Restaurant's Change Causes Uproar

This week, Cracker Barrel announced a tweak to its 48-year-old logo. The restaurant with a busy location in Fishkill, New York, has ditched the image of a man leaning on a barrel for a simpler logo that utilizes the same color scheme with 'Cracker Barrel' written out in an updated font.

It's pretty normal for restaurants to occasionally update their brands. Up until recently, the Wendy's on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls was one of the last remaining locations in the country that still had its old architecture. The sloped beige roof and country-style logo have now been replaced with a more youthful image of Wendy on a sleek, angular facade. Similar changes have been made to local Burger King, McDonald's and Dairy Queen locations.

Why are New Yorkers Angry at Cracker Barrel?

For some reason, Cracker Barrel's logo change has ruffled some feathers in the Hudson Valley. Some customers have even tried to turn it into a political argument, saying that the logo change is somehow linked to a conspiracy to erase history or go "woke". I don't see how that has anything to do with updating a logo that looked old-fashioned, but who am I to reason with unreasonable people?

Sure, the logo may be a bit boring, but so is the aesthetic of pretty much every other chain restaurant in the country. As long as Cracker Barrel still serves up its biscuits with Momma's Pancake Breakfast, they can have a blank piece of paper as its logo and I'll be a happy customer.

