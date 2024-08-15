Cozy Hudson Valley Restaurant Voted ‘Best Bathroom’ Up For Sale

A beautiful Hudson Valley restaurant that was voted as having the "Best Bathroom" is now on the market.

Many restaurants may not want to be thought of as a place to relieve themselves, but one Hudson Valley eatery has leaned in on its honor of having a spectacular toilet. Sadly, it appears that a restaurant can't survive on its potty's reputation alone.

Loopnet.com Loopnet.com loading...

While there are several new and exciting businesses and restaurants opening up all over the Hudson Valley, there are also those that have been around for many decades that are now being turned over to new owners. We told you about one of the last "old school" businesses Beacon, New York that is closing its doors next week. Now, another beautiful Hudson Valley restaurant has also just been listed for sale.

Best Bathroom Winner For Sale in Ulster County, New York

After enjoying meals at the location for over three decades, owner Linda Bradford jumped at the chance to purchase the Stone House Tavern in Accord, New York. Under her care, the restaurant has undergone extensive renovation and updates, making it one of the coziest places to go out to eat in the Hudson Valley.

Loopnet.com Loopnet.com loading...

But what the Stone House Tavern is famously known for isn't its food or atmosphere. It's the bathroom. Around the back is an outbuilding that houses two separate toilet facilities. A plaque on the building proudly declares it as being voted "#1 Best Outdoor Bathroom in Ulster County" by Harvest House.

This spectacular toilet is named "Al's Potty," an apparent nod to Bradford's husband.

Loopnet.com Loopnet.com loading...

Aside from the bathroom, the sale also includes the entire restaurant building as well as three residential rental units. The whole 5.7-acre property is currently listed for $1.3 million.

Places Your Bathroom Needs Cleaning Gallery Credit: Mojo