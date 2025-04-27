5 Hudson Valley Spots for the Best Prime Rib

We've got 5 great Hudson Valley prime rib spots.

According to National Day Calendar, National Prime Rib Day annually recognizes the special favorite on April 27 each year. The Prime Rib is a choice cut from one of the eight prime cuts of beef, and it is sometimes known as the "King of Meats." One may observe National Prime Rib Day Day by visiting your favorite restaurant or making your own at home and using #NationalPrimeRibDay to share on social media.

I personally have not had a prime rib, or any kind of steak in general, for some time as my way of eating has changed, but back in the day, I've always loved a good prime rib with sauteed mushrooms and onions on top and mashed potatoes on the side.

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best prime rib, and have compiled a top 5 list.

5 Great Places to Get the Best Prime Rib in the Hudson Valley

Hoffman House Tavern

The Hoffman House Facebook The Hoffman House Facebook loading...

The Hoffman House in Kingston serves continental fare featuring steaks, fresh seafood and homemade pasta and desserts. Fireside seating in the winter and open air patio dining available in the summer. They do a great prime rib dinner occasionally, including this weekend! (Friday and Saturday).

94 N Front St, Kingston, NY 12401

PC's Paddock Restaurant Facebook PC's Paddock Restaurant Facebook loading...

Established in 1995, PC's Paddock is a charming, cozy restaurant located on Titusville Rd in the town of Poughkeepsie. The restaurant is nestled in a renovated barn that was built in 1840. They serve up American cuisine, steaks, and seafood. I've been there for some special occasions and I love this place and its prime rib. Try the 12 oz Oven Roast Prime Rib part of their Sunday Prime Rib Special.

273 Titusville Rd

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

Jason Patrick's on 44 Facebook Jason Patrick's on 44 Facebook loading...

Another popular Poughkeepsie spot Jason Patrick's on 44, is a cozy restaurant and bar serving American comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. We're told the seasoned and slow-roasted whole prime rib with Au jus and two sides is a must-have.

1112 US-44

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

End Cut Facebook End Cut Facebook loading...

End Cut in West Park, NY provides an intimate setting for guests to enjoy a menu of French and Italian Fusion. Their Friday Prime Rib Special is said to be on of the best around!

1746 Rte 9W, West Park, NY 12493

Gus's Tavern Facebook Gus's Tavern Facebook loading...

I've always heard nothing but good things about Gus's in New Windsor and their prime rib, and apparently, much of the Hudson Valley has as well. They've made the number 1 spot on this list. Gus's Restaurant and Tavern, established in 1934, is a family-owned German/American restaurant serving the Hudson Valley for four generations. You gotta check out their Friday and Saturday Prime Rib Special.

10 Quassaick Ave

New Windsor, NY 12553

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best prime rib, the most popular answer was Gus's Restaurant and Tavern in New Windsor. Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Prime Rib Day.

14 Hudson Valley Restaurants That Don't Get Enough Attention Hudson Valley restaurants that don't get enough attention for their food. Gallery Credit: CJ/Google Maps

Hudson Valley Restaurants Where You'll Want to Eat at the Bar Chances are your favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and beyond has an awesome bar. Next time you are at your favorite lunch or dinner spot consider a seat at the bar for your meal. I tried it once because the dining room was booked and now the restaurant bar for food and drinks is sometimes my preferred choice. Here a some of the ones I have discovered that you can enjoy. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn