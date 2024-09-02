5 Oktoberfests to Enjoy in the Hudson Valley This Year

As the summer of 2024 is just about wrapping up, many in the Hudson Valley have their sights set on all of the fun festivities that come with Fall!

While tons of stores already have their shelves stocked with Halloween decor, there's a different Fall celebration that deserves its moment - Oktoberfest season!

The very first Oktoberfest in Germany was held as a celebration following a royal wedding in Bavaria back in the early 1800s. The festival was such a big hit that the community agreed to host the celebration annually.

Eventually, the festival evolved into one giant celebration of Bavarian culture featuring beer, brats, and Bavarian dresswear.

Oktoberfests in the Hudson Valley

There are a number of places to get in the Oktoberfest spirit in and around the Hudson Valley this 2024 season. Here's a list to get you started:

The official German heritage organization of Poughkeepsie has announced that their Oktoberfest will be held on September 6th, 7th, and 8th this year!

Expect to find all the traditional favorites from beer, bratwurst, pretzels, and more. Music from the Dave Betz Band, the Alpine Squeeze, and the Adlers Band are slated to perform during the celebration. You'll also be treated to some traditional German dancing as well as tons of activities for kids too.

Admission is $5, with free entry for kids 16 & under and free parking.

Barton Orchards will be hosting their Oktoberfest this year on September 7th and September 8th.

The Oktoberfest at Barton runs from 11am to 6pm and includes beer tents and live music to enjoy!

Bear Mountain is once again hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration. Dubbed "New York's Largest Free Oktoberfest," Bear Mountain's Oktoberfest runs for multiple weekends throughout the season, so there are multiple chances to join in the fun.



For 2024, Bear Mountain will be hosting its festivities 9/21 - 9/22, 9/28 - 9/29, 10/5 - 10/6, 10/12 - 10/13. Each weekend has different musical entertainment slated.

They do have a VIP option that includes unlimited food and drinks and a souvenir beer stein and t-shirt. While entry is totally free, there is an $11 parking fee if you book ahead of time or a $15 parking fee on the day of arrival.

Tarrytown & the Town of Sleepy Hollow are hosting their annual Oktoberfest on September 28th this year between 1pm and 5pm.

Here you'll not only find the classic German food and beer combo but there will also be offerings from surrounding local businesses. Cider and hot chocolate will be available for kids to enjoy as well!

Entry is free for Sleepy Hollow's Oktoberfest with a $5 parking fee.

Mohonk is once again hosting its Mountaintop Oktoberfest this September.

Mohonk's Oktoberfest festivities include a traditional tapping ceremony followed by a weekend full of polka music, authentic German cuisine, and wine, beer, and cider made locally from the Hudson Valley.

In order to attend Mohonk's Mountainhouse Oktoberfest, you must be a guest at the hotel, so festivities come with the booking.

