After 33 years of supplying instruments, giving lessons and serving as a hub for musicians all over the Hudson Valley, one of the area's most iconic stores is up for sale.

Like every other business, the local music store has hit a serious crossroads. As more and more people opt to make purchases online, physical store locations are beginning to disappear all over the country. Last year, Bill Imperial announced that he was shutting down Imperial Guitar and Sound Works in New Paltz. Not long after, New York's Sam Ash locations, including its iconic Brooklyn store, shut down due to bankruptcy.

Now, another legendary Hudson Valley music shop is up for sale, but its owner says the sale is just one part of a bigger plan to help his thriving business grow even larger.

Alto Music Puts Wappingers, NY Store Up for Sale

Jon Haber was just 26 years old when he opened Alto Music. Now, as he heads into his 60s, the local business owner says he needs to make some changes in order to keep the business running for the next 30 years.

In just three decades Alto Music has amassed the largest inventory of any independent music retailer in the United States. While many customers are familiar with the store's locations in Wappingers Falls and Middletown, Alto Music also maintains warehouses in California, Nevada, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas and Indiana that handle orders from all over the world.

The Future of Alto Music in Middletown, New York

Haber says it's "amazing" that the Wappingers store has been up and running for 33 years. But as consumer habits continue to evolve, maintaining two huge retail locations "doesn't make sense physically".

For that reason, Haber says putting the Wappingers location on the market is the first step towards the next phase of Alto Music, one that will still include a local presence. The company president says he has no plan to close the Middletown location, which still attracts many customers from as far away as New York City.

Haber also made it very clear that any future sale would not result in a reduction of his staff.

We're not going bankrupt, we still sell a ton of s---.We didn't wither and dye on the vine like many others have...because I know it's my job as the CEO to give this business to its employees so it can last another 30 years and make decisions that are going to ensure that happens.

The building on Route 9 was originally built in 1991 as a Gateway Computer store (with a black and white cow-print paint job). Now, sporting a giant guitar neck across its front windows, the property is currently listed for $2.9 million.

