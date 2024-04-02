Hudson Valley Warehouse to Lay Off 54 Workers, Relocate Business

Another 54 Hudson Valley workers will be laid off over the next two months as another company plans to relocate their business from the Hudson Valley.

Although it's only a few months into the new year, 2024 has already seen several Hudson Valley businesses decide to relocate or completely shut down, laying off hundreds of local workers.

Factory and Warehouse Closures in the Hudson Valley

In February Urnex, the parent company of Purpose Built Brands, announced that 84 employees would be laid off due to the company relocating its plant in Elmsford. Later that month, another 100 workers were laid off after Zena Delivery & Logistics announced that it was ceasing operations. The Amazon partner in New Windsor, New York cited difficulty obtaining insurance as the reason for its closure.

In March two more Hudson Valley plants consolidated resulting in dozens of layoffs. Elementis SRL had been spread out between two sites in Middletown and Hugenot, New York. The company decided to relocate and consolidate their business, which eliminated 54 local positions.

Middletown NY Google Maps loading...

Middletown, New York Warehouse Closing

Paperwork has been filed with the New York State Department of Labor to announce the layoffs of 54 workers in Middletown, New York. Wineshipping.com is relocating its warehouse on Route 6 at the end of June.

Wineshipping.com has several warehouses across the country used to store and ship alcohol. According to its website, the company assists with customer fulfillment for brands like Naked Wine, Splash and Tablas Creek Vinyard.

Middletown NY Google Maps loading...

According to the Department of Labor, Wineshipping will be relocating its new Middletown warehouse. It's unclear where the business will be moving to, but the company already operates a distribution site in Cobleskill, New York.

According to the company, all 54 workers will be laid off by June 27.

