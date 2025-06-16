Hudson Valley Lawyer Allegedly Harassed Judge; ‘I Hope You Die’

A Hudson Valley lawyer was charged with a felony for what prosecutors say were harassing messages he sent a local judge.

Nicholas Leo of Yonkers was arrested and held in jail after authorities say he crossed a line by threatening State Supreme Court Justice Susan M. Capeci with violence. According to Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, Leo is a Yonkers-based attorney who is also a litigant in "criminal and matrimonial proceedings" being held before Justice Capeci.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to court documents, Leo is accused of sending the judge a series of threatening messages that appear related to a custody battle. The attorney allegedly told Justice Capeci on May 27, "I'm going to beat you." Leo is accused of sending another message three days later that says, “I wish you die tonight in a car fire.”

Prosecutors say the messages continued to harass Capeci, with one on June 11 reportedly stating, “I warned you month after month after month. If you take my kids from me for no reason, which you did, it’s not gonna go well,” and “I hope you die”.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hudson Valley Attorney Accused of Harassment

Leo was arraigned on Friday and charged with Aggravated Harassment of a Judge, which is a class E felony. The 57-year-old attorney was remanded to the Westchester County Jail and a temporary order of protection was filed on behalf of Justice Capeci.

District Attorney Cace called Leo's alleged conduct "especially alarming."

We must never allow this type of conduct to become normalized. The sanctity of our legal process demands nothing less.

Leo is scheduled to return to court on June 18.

Update: 20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.