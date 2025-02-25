Iconic 1950s Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stand Goes Up For Sale

We're just a month away from the beginning of ice cream season, and the owners of one classic Hudson Valley stand have already put the business up for sale.

After a long, cold winter everyone in the Hudson Valley is ready for spring. Warm weather, green grass and sunlight after 6pm are all on the way soon. One of the most exciting things about the arrival of spring is the reopening of some of the Hudson Valley's best ice cream stands.

For many local purveyors of cones and sundaes, their business is seasonal. It's not uncommon for many of the smaller roadside ice cream stands to shut down in October and remain closed through the cold, winter months.

One such ice cream stand that has been serving Hudson Valley customers for decades is now up for sale, making some people wonder what will happen to their favorite spot for sweet treats.

Ice Cream Stand in Orange County, NY Goes Up For Sale

This weekend, an online listing for an ice cream stand at 71 Homestead Avenue in Maybrook, New York appeared from Keller Williams Realty. The business is named The Freeze and is operated by the owners of the Frosty Freeze in Walden, New York.

According to the listing, The Freeze is being offered for the low price of just $199,000. Recently renovated, the building has new bathrooms and upgrades to the kitchen area that could allow a new owner to expand their offerings to hot dogs, burgers, tacos and other foods.

The Freeze was opened in April of 2024 at the former Trackside Creamery. Before that, the 1950s ice cream stand was known as the Trackside for over a decade. Many locals remember the business as Lu-Johns Ice Cream, which became well-known all over Orange County for its no-nonsense cones and shakes.

Last year was the first season for The Freeze, so it's unclear what the future may hold now that the location has been once again put up for sale. The owners posted a cryptic message on the Facebook page of the Frosty Freeze that didn't specifically mention the sale of The Freeze, but did discuss some "unforeseen circumstances".

Good morning everyone, we wanted to check in with all our customers/friends sometimes unforeseen circumstances occur and we try and navigate as best we could, during our off season we are trying to take time and reflect in all that we are grateful for our health , family , friends and opportunity to wake up to another day , be kind and do better.

We won't have long to wait for an answer. The Frosty Freeze usually opens during the first week of April, so an announcement about the upcoming season is not far off.

