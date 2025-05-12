Popular Poughkeepsie Falafel Spot Closes Down Restaurant

Restaurant may have closed, but its not the end for Hudson Valley Falafel.

I remember going to Hudson Valley Falafel at 260 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, back when it was called Falafel Town. Always had great food at this spot, even when they changed the name to Hudson Valley Falafel a couple of years ago. Their diverse menu has always featured vegan and vegetarian options. The dishes, such as the Hummus, Shawarma Sandwiches, and Falafel have always been a hit with customers, giving the establishment rave reviews. I always enjoyed the atmosphere as well in the cozy little restaurant.

Hudson Valley Falafel Closes Restaurant But Continuing On with a Food Truck

Hudson Valley Falafel took to social media over the weekend to announce that Sunday evening would be the last night that they would be open in the restaurant. They thanked customers for the best memories, friendships, laughs and support but assuring that it is not the end for Hudson Valley Falafel.

This isn’t the end ! We will be moving to a food truck , we will still be catering and you will still be able to order through DoorDash / GrubHub & uber eats ! You can still call us on the same number ! We will be posting all the details very soon , stay tuned and join us on our new journey !

Thank you all

- Hudson Valley Falafel crew

The business announced that they will be moving to a food truck, and that customers will still be able to order through DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. The number will still be the same and Hudson Valley Falafel will have more details soon, so you can follow them on Facebook here for updates.

