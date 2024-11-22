The Hudson Valley has slowly become a food-lover's mecca with a variety of different cuisines popping up all over the area. From staple pizza parlors and viral delis to option-filled food halls, your choices of places to dine have expanded rapidly.

There are a number of brand new eateries in the area that have opened their doors this year and are worth a visit.

However, while the area has welcomed a variety of exciting new places to dine, we've also had to part ways with some long-standing favorite spots.

It hasn't just been the small business sector that's taken a hit. 2024 kicked off with multiple major chains announcing bankruptcies and closures around the country. Many of which have included branches across New York State scheduled to close.

Rite Aid, TGI Fridays, and Bloomin' Brands which owns Outback Steakhouses and Carrabba's Italian Grills have all announced New York locations of their chains that are scheduled to close this year.

Here is a look at some of the most surprising Hudson Valley eateries we've had to say goodbye to in 2024 so far.

