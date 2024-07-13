Hudson Valley Chocolate Shop to Close Forever This Month

In a bittersweet message to customers, a popular Hudson Valley chocolate shop has announced that it will close its doors forever.

The Hudson Valley is home to some of the most delicious chocolate shops in the state. Some of these confectionery stores are small businesses that have been run by families for decades, others are operated by young culinary pioneers pushing the boundaries of flavor and taste, and one is even owned by two popular Hollywood actors.

We told you last year that Alps Sweet Shop in Beacon was up for sale. Currently, that business is still up and running as no new buyer has been announced. Another chocolate business, however, will be shutting down for good at the end of the month.

After delighting Hudson Valley customers with its decadent treats for almost two decades, Lucky Chocolates in Saugerties has announced that it will close at the end of the month.

The current owner, Tavin Mitchell, posted a long message on the shop's website announcing the closure. While no specific reason was given for shutting down Lucky Chocolates, Mitchell said she was excited about her "next adventure".

Lucky Chocolates was founded by Rae Stang who started the business in her kitchen. Eventually, her chocolates became so popular that they required a proper store to sell them in, so Lucky's opened at its current location on Partition Street in Saugerties. The rest, as they say, is history.

In 2018, Stang decided to retire from the chocolate business. Mitchell, who was an employee at the time, took over Lucky's and continued to operate the store for six more years until announcing its closure this month.

According to Mitchell, Lucky's will remain open "until we sell our last piece of chocolate". The tentative closing date is scheduled for July 31, so there's still some time to stop by and grab some candy before the store is gone forever.

