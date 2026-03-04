‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Renovations Coming for Hudson Valley Span

If you commute across the Hudson River, you’ll want to brace for a major change. The New York State Bridge Authority is planning a “once-in-a-generation” renovation, and it’s set to begin this spring.

The Bridge Authority broke the news on social media this week, explaining that crews are getting ready to tackle its next big project, replacing the deck of a bridge that hasn't been touched since the 1970s.

A Historic Project for a Historic Bridge

A $93.8 million project is expected to extend the life of the Bear Mountain Bridge well into its next century. Similar to work that was done on the Newburgh/Beacon bridge, the new concrete deck will be lighter, stronger and built to handle modern truck loads. Officials say it should last more than fifty years.

Improvements for Walkers, Hikers and Sightseers

Anyone who’s ever squeezed along the narrow sidewalks while taking in the Hudson Highlands views will notice major upgrades. Both walkways will be widened to five feet to better meet ADA standards. That’s good news for hikers on the Appalachian Trail and anyone visiting Bear Mountain or the nearby parks.

Four new overlooks will also be added, giving pedestrians safer spots to step aside and enjoy the breathtaking views of Bear Mountain.

New drainage systems, updated concrete barriers and modernized safety features are also part of the plan.

2-Year Project to Begin This Spring

Pre-phase work begins on the south side of the bridge this spring before major construction starts on the north side. The full project is expected to wrap up by the end of 2028.

For drivers worried about backups, the Bridge Authority says construction will be phased so regular traffic patterns can continue. Still, they’re urging everyone to slow down through the work zones.

The project marks a new chapter for the Bear Mountain Bridge, which first opened in 1924 and once held the world record for the longest suspended span. Necessary renovations to this important bridge will help ensure it stands for another hundred years.

