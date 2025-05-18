Hudson Valley’s Top Paid Teachers; Are They The Best?

Your child's favorite teacher could be up for a special award, but does that mean they're among the highest-paid?

Students have no problem complaining about teachers they don't like, but now they have a chance to help recognize those who have made an impact on their lives.

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino announced that nominations are now being accepted for teachers who "go above and beyond" for our Hudson Valley students. Any child who attends a school in Dutchess County can nominate a teacher whom they think is a "Classroom Champion".

Teachers considered for the recognition are educators who make a difference in the lives of their students both inside and outside of the classroom, creating a positive learning environment.

Unfortunately, the best teachers aren't always the ones who make the most money. We compiled information supplied by the National Education Association to find out which Hudson Valley School districts had the highest-paid teachers. The results may be a bit surprising. You can scroll down to see the top 31 school districts ranked by average teacher salary.

Nominate a Classroom Champion in Dutchess County, New York

Students can put their favorite teacher up for consideration by making a nomination online. Submissions need to include information about the teacher, what school they work in and their relationship to the person nominating them. Most importantly, each entry includes a place for students and parents to share reasons why their teacher embodies the idea of a Classroom Champion. Entries will be accepted through Monday, May 19. It's unclear when the winners will be announced.

There is no mention of a prize included with being named Classroom Champion by the county. Announcements of past winners on social media show the teachers receiving a certificate and being visited by Serino for a photo.

