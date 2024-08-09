I Ate the Best Taco of my Life at This Hidden Hudson Valley Gem

A delicious discovery has unearthed one of the best-kept secrets in the Hudson Valley.

When it comes to authentic Mexican food, Dutchess County New York has many options. Dozens of small, independently owned shops from Poughkeepsie to Beacon are quietly serving up delicious tacos, burritos and other truly authentic Mexican dishes.

One of these places, however, has simply blown me away and has become my new favorite spot for tacos.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Small Wappingers Falls Mexican Restaurant Has "Best Taco"

Last year, I posted a list of the top 13 restaurants in the Village of Wappingers Falls. Almost all of the restaurants in the village were represented except for one omission. There was a small Mexican storefront that consistently disappointed. The burritos were bland, the tacos had even less flavor and the service was always inconsistent. But then new owners came in and this forgettable shop has suddenly turned into one of the Hudson Valey's best-kept secrets.

Just about six months ago, new owners took over Loco Garibaldi. It's easy to miss this small restaurant on East Main Street. The unassuming storefront next to the barber shop across from Grinnell Library may not look like much from the outside but once inside, you'll find yourself surrounded by vibrant colors, festive Mexican music and an intoxicating aroma from the kitchen that lets you know this is the real deal.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Loco Garibaldi in Wappingers Falls Does Not Disappoint

To say that the tacos are mind-blowing at Loco Garibaldi is an understatement. I love simple food that's thoughtfully prepared with only the best ingredients, and that's what you'll get. The steak taco is bursting with flavor. The top-quality beef has been seasoned to perfection and topped with only the freshest onions and cilantro. Ordered individually, you can mix and match tacos to suit your craving. I usually also get the chicken and al pastor tacos. Both are juicy and tender and packed full of flavor.

The tacos come with three different homemade sauces ranging from a cool guacamole sauce to an outrageously hot one. I personally use a little of each for an explosion of flavor.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

More Than Just Tacos

After being blown away by the tacos at Loco Garibaldi I've begun to explore the rest of the menu. The guac and chips were some of the freshest I've had. The chips were piping hot and the smooth and creamy guacamole tasted like it was prepared just before it came to the table.

The restaurant also offers authentic Aguas Frescas, water blended with fresh fruit. This refreshing and cool drink will make you feel like you're actually in Mexico. flavors like pineapple, strawberry, mango, passion fruit and more are posted daily. The fruit waters are the perfect way to cool your taste buds after a taco loaded with Loco Garibaldi's hot sauce.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

You'll also find lesser-known dishes from Mexico that are authentically prepared with lots of attention to detail. At the owner's suggestion, I tried the Quesabirrias. This popular item consists of fried tortillas filled with melted cheese and marinated beef. The result is a crunchy outside, tender meat inside and a burst of spices and salty cheese. The birra-style tacos come with a side of broth meant for dipping, but also delicious by the spoonful.

There's even a delicious tres leches cake. The humungous slice comes ice-cold soaked in three different milks and topped with a heaping pile of whipped cream.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Word Of Mouth Beginning to Spread

While Loco Garibaldi's new owners have only been in operation for six months, word has begun to get out about the restaurant's transformation. So if you're a fan of authentic Mexican food, you'll want to give them a try before the rest of the Hudson Valley finds out about this hidden gem.

