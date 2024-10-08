The Hudson Valley’s 5 Best Spots For Amazing Pierogies

We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley.

As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and sauteed onions were always a go-to in the household.

Pierogies are filled dumplings made by wrapping unleavened dough around a sweet filling and cooking in boiling water. They are often pan-fried before serving. There's even a National Pierogi Day celebrated annually in October according to the National Day Calendar website.

We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite go-to place was for great pierogies in the area and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Places to Get Great Pierogies in the Hudson Valley

5. The Local Supermarket

Yes, believe it or not, the local supermarket made the list, specifically the frozen food aisle, and Mrs. T's. Seems that many in the Hudson Valley grew up on these as I did. Mrs. T's is celebrating 60 years this year, having been founded back in 1952 by Ted Twardzik and is based in Shenandoah, PA.They make our list at number 5.

They make 14 varieties of pierogies and produce over 500 million pierogies a year.

4. Juliet

Juilet Cafe Bar & Billiards in Poughkeepsie celebrated 10 years at their Raymond Avenue location inc 2022. Juliet originated 30 years ago down the street by Vassar College as a movie theater that was eventually turned into a pool hall. Pierogies are homemade made by owner Sophia, who happens to be Polish. We're told the pierogies are pretty amazing at Juliet, giving them the number 4 spot on our list.

5 Raymond Ave Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

3. Schatzi's Pub & Beir Garden

Schatzi's is Poughkeepsie’s original all-craft beer bar/restaurant and beer garden with 16 draft lines and full-service kitchen featuring elevated pub fare, classic comfort food, and seasonal cocktails.Sausages, burgers, amazing pierogies and more can all be found here. Four locally made, butter poached pierogies topped with scallion oil and side of sour cream. Choose from Farmers cheese, broccoli cheddar, jalapeno cheddar bacon, and chicken bacon ranch. Shatzi's places 3rd on our list.

202 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

2. Krupa Brothers

Krupa Brothers Pierogi Company in Kingston just opened their doors this year, and they are already a huge hit with Hudson Valley pierogi fans placing number 2 on our list. Owned and operated by twin brothers Kyle and Tyler Krupa, the brothers continue to follow their dough recipe that has been handed down from generation to generation.

23 W Strand Street Kingston, NY 12401

1. Helena's

Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson takes the top spot at number 1 by an overwhelming margin. The majority of the Hudson Valley said that Helena's has the absolute best pierogies. They've been manufacturing delicious homemade pierogies and selling kielbasa for over 15 years.

5754 Rt 209 Kerhonkson, NY 12446

I could easily do a follow-up article spotlighting Best Poughkeepsie Pierogi Spots, as honorable mentions have to go to two other area establishments known for amazing pierogies: Tavern 23 and Mill House Brewing Company.