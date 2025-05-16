A sudden and horrific scene unfolded in one usually quiet New York neighborhood, according to officials. Officials say that a "catastrophic" explosion destroyed a house in New York state late Monday evening, leaving "nothing left".

Around twenty agencies responded to the chaotic scene, reports WKBW.

WIVB reports that a 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene following the large blast. Another person remains in critical condition.

New York Upstate reports that one resident described the blast as being so violent, that it felt like their own home had been struck by an object such as a truck or plane.

WKBW reports that a house exploded in the Hamburg hamlet of Lake View Monday night, around 8:45 PM. Neighbors told officials that the massive explosion knocked dishes off their cupboards, while leaving debris laying everywhere in the street,

WGRZ reports that the blast caused another nearby unoccupied home to catch on fire.

Two occupants of the house were home at the time of the explosion. New York Upstate reports that a 78-year-old woman named Joene Pease was found dead amongst the debris. Her husband, John, who is also 78, was found near the home's basement, according to The Buffalo News.

Police said that the husband was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition. Investigators say they are working to discover the cause of the explosion, though one officials told WKBW that the investigation will be "lengthy".