Police Identify Two Dead in Massive Hudson Valley House Explosion

Two Hudson Valley residents are dead after a home burst into flames just before noon on Wednesday.

Shockwaves from a massive home explosion were felt throughout several Hudson Valley towns eliciting response from Helicopters and an army of first responders. New York State Police report that they found the home completely leveled and engulfed in flames after arriving on the scene soon after the incident.

Eyewitness video shows flames and smoke coming from the home in the minutes after the explosion.

The house was located on Brueckner Lane, just off of Route 28A in West Hurley near the Ashokan Reservoir. Witnesses say they could hear and even feel the explosion in towns as far away as Red Hook, Kingston and Saugerties.

Helicopters were seen overhead throughout most of the afternoon while fire trucks, ambulances and dozens of police cars swarmed the area to assist in the response. There were some unconfirmed reports of brush fires that were ignited from the blast zone.

Victims of Ulster County Home Explosion Identified

According to New York State Police, Thursday's explosion took the lives of two individuals who died after sustaining injuries from the blast. Ralph Brueckner, a 75-year-old who shares the same surname as the private road where the home was located and Cheryl Hathaway, age 58, were both identified as victims by police officials.

Cause of West Hurley Explosion Under Investigation

Authorities are still attempting to learn the cause of the explosion and has asked the public for assistance. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Kingston is requesting anyone with information that may be helpful in the investigation to call 845 338-1702.

