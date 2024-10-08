Do Hikers Really Have a Right to Be Upset About This in the Hudson Valley?

Facebook is a wild place. Sometimes it's all puppies and rainbows, sometimes it's thinly veiled phishing attempts, and sometimes it's interesting community posts talking about something that you've never thought of before.

I recently found an interesting question in a local Hudson Valley hiking group that got me thinking about my own habits while hiking in the area.

Hiking in the Hudson Valley

The area is well-regarded as being home to some of the best hikes in New York State. According to the popular hiking app AllTrails, 8 of the top 10 Best Trails in New York are found in the Hudson Valley.

Generally, you'll find a mix of locals and tourists on the trails in the area. Depending on the intensity of the hike, sometimes you'll see families, couples, groups of friends, or solo hikers on the trails, so it's a pretty mixed bag of who you'll encounter.

Recently, an interesting observation was made in a local hiking group that got a lot of the community talking about what proper hiking etiquette really means when you see fellow hikers on the trail.

Viral Hiking Etiquette Trends

There's a trend circulating on social media centering around "letting women know they're safe" in public and on the hiking trails.

This trend seemed to really ramp up after a certain debate began to sweep the internet which centered around the notion that 90% of women would rather encounter a bear than a man while hiking alone in the woods.

The incredible thing is, someone sat down and crunched the numbers on this.

Some women have begun flipping the script on the trend under the concept of "subtly letting men know I'm not an easy target" on the trails.



Should You Acknowledge Fellow Hikers on the Trails in the Hudson Valley?

To the point of the person who raised the observation that people don't seem to talk, nonetheless even acknowledge each other, on the trails, many people responded with different hypotheses on why this may be.

Some mentioned the overall decline in social interactions in public places in general over the last few decades as cell phones have become a way to avoid social interactions with strangers.

But many agreed on the sentiment that a lot of people go hiking to unplug and enjoy some solitude. They may not be looking to get roped into small talk with a stranger while on their hike. They also may feel unsafe opening up a conversation with a stranger, especially if they're alone.

General Consensus on Trail Etiquette

While some have pretty varying opinions on the matter, it seems like most agree that if someone else says hello to you on the trail, it is polite to at the very least acknowledge their friendliness, even if it's just with a casual nod and a smile.

At the same time, if you say hi to someone on the trail and they don't respond, best to just carry on with your hike. You never know why someone chooses not to respond but at the end of the day, you're here to hike, not socialize. And if you are on the trail to socialize, there are plenty of hiking groups that may facilitate your need for interaction better than a stranger will.

