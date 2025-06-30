‘Hidden Danger’ Injures Teen in Freak Accident at Jersey Beach

Many Hudson Valley residents are planning trips to the Jersey Shore this summer. Safety experts say there's a hidden danger everyone should be on high alert for.

Every summer, my family spends our vacation on the Jersey Shore. There's nothing quite as relaxing as the sound of the ocean and sand between your toes. However, beachgoers need to remain vigilant because a trip to the shore can land you in the hospital or even worse.

Hidden Dangers at the Jersey Shore

Every year, I hear of horrific accidents that happen while people are vacationing at the beach. When most people are afraid of incidents in the water, and rightly so, the beach can be just as deadly.

While it's essential to be mindful of rip currents, avoid swimming near rocks, look out for jellyfish, and keep a close eye on young swimmers, it's also vital to remain vigilant about what's happening on the sand.

Over the years, tragedies have struck while I've been vacationing at the Jersey Shore. Small children being buried alive in the sand after digging a hole too deep is an all-too-common occurrence. But another, less talked about danger is one that keeps me up at night.

Teen Impaled at Jersey Shore Beach

On Wednesday, a teen lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella while working her shift at Asbury Park. According to ABC News, the pole of the umbrella entered the young woman's armpit and exited her back. As soon as I heard about it, my heart raced because it's one of my biggest fears.

On windy days, I've seen beach umbrellas that were not properly anchored take off and start tumbling across the beach. It doesn't take much wind for momentum to build up and the umbrellas to pick up speed. If the sharp pole lands in the wrong spot, it can end in a tragedy.

Wednesday's accident, however, didn't involve an umbrella moving across the beach. Instead, the lifeguard was reportedly trying to set up a chair umbrella when a gust of wind picked it up. Losing her balance, the teen fell off of the lifeguard chair, taking the umbrella with her. As she landed, the umbrella pole got caught under her arm, ripping right through her body.

Firefighters had to cut down the pole and bring the victim to the hospital with it still lodged through her body. First responders say she remained calm and never lost consciousness and is now listed in stable condition.

