While the week has started off with below normal temperatures across New York's Hudson Valley, meteorologists say things will warm up significantly by late week just in time for the official start of summer. Highs by the weekend are expected to climb well into the 80s, according to The Weather Channel.

However, forecasts predict it will heat up even further by early next week, bringing in the area's first heatwave of the year.

According to Extreme Weather Watch, the last time it was 100 or above in the area was July 22, 2011, when it reached 102 F degrees in Poughkeepsie.

New York's All-Time High Temperature State Record

According to the records at Cool Weather, the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the state of New York was 108 F in Troy on July 22, 1926. Elmira reached 107 F on September 3, 1953. 2024 was the warmest year in New York history, reports Extreme Weather Watch.

Forecasters Say New York State's First Heatwave of the Year Will Be Here Soon

The Weather Channel is reporting that Monday and Tuesday of next week will see highs climb into the mid 90s. Highs Wednesday will reach the lower 90s, with an increasing chance for rain each day after that into next week.

Currently, this is TWC's 10-day extended forecast, which means it could alter slightly between now and then. However, most forecast models are agreeing that next week will start off with daytime temperatures way above 90s degrees.