Poughkeepsie Attorney Warns That Trick-Or-Treaters Can Sue You

Planning on welcoming trick-or-treaters to your home this Halloween? A Poughkeepsie attorney says it could land you in court.

Attorney Jonna Spilbor is warning residents about the possibility of being sued for giving out candy on Halloween. The Poughkeepsie attorney says that inviting children and adults on to your property could open you up to liability issues that many haven't even considered.

According to Spilbor, homeowners can be sued for any hazard that leads to injury. This includes unlit pathways, unsafe stairs, broken sidewalks and Halloween displays with trip hazards.

While it seems unfathomable to many people, parents can be quick to sue if they or their child is injured while on your property, even if they trip on their own costume or can't see due to wearing a mask.

Spilbor suggests surveying your property before Halloween to identify any hazards that need to be addressed. It's important to clearly mark trip hazards like extension cords or decorations on the ground. If your stairs or sidewalks are in disrepair, homeowners should put up barriers so that visitors cannot access those areas and find an alternate spot to hand out treats.

Keeping your porch light off may not be enough to protect you. Visitors to your home, whether invited or not, can still sue if they are damaged due to your negligence.

The good news is that any claims will most likely made to your homeowner's insurance and not you personally. This will protect you from most of the hassle of being sued. But While you won't be on the hook to find a lawyer, you can still find yourself suffering monetarily if you're deemed responsible for someone else's injury.

