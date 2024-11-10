Goshen, NY ‘Wheel’ Player Has Frustrating Moment With Vanna White

A contestant on Wheel of Fortune from Goshen, New York had quite a moment with Vanna White.

Ever since Pat Sajak left the popular game show, there's been a different vibe. Wheel of Fortune feels looser and more spontaneous with its new host, Ryan Seacrest. That energy has also become contagious, with the contestants appearing much more relaxed and co-host Vanna White coming out of her shell.

This week, Marc Rosenthal from Goshen, New York found himself spinning the wheel alongside a woman who works at a barbecue restaurant and an aspiring singer. The Hudson Valley native caused quite a stir, however, when he revealed what he likes to do with his leisure time and Vanna White pulled no punches with her opinion on the matter.

Goshen, New York Man Competes on Wheel of Fortune

Rosenthal came out of the gates strong, winning control of the wheel after solving the first puzzle. The Goshen man correctly guessed "Sports Arena" in the toss-up, earning him $2,000 advantage and the first spin of the game.

Unfortunately, Rosenthal's luck would quickly run out. The Goshen native wound up hitting a heartbreaking "bankrupt" which wiped out a wild card, an $8,000 trip to Chicago and $4,650 in cash he had built up during the round.

The Hudson Valley game show contestant went on to win only one other toss-up at the end of the game, solving "Hanging Out With Friends" for another $2,000.

Goshen, New York Man Shares Frustration with Vanna White

Even though Rosenthal only netted $4,000 in prize money, he did walk away with a priceless moment between himself and the iconic letter-turner, Vanna White.

During the usual meet-and-greet with contestants at the top of the show, Ryan Seacrest revealed that Rosenthal was an avid golfer. When asked what excites him about the sport, the cheeky Goshen man said it was the frustration he loves the most. Vanna White, an accomplished golfer herself, joined in on the conversation and agreed with Rosenthal. The two quickly bonded over their love, and frustration, of the game. Giving Ryan and the audience a good chuckle.

While getting to the bonus round is nice, Rosenthal wound up scoring something even more valuable; the most memorable moment of the night. Congratulations to the Goshen, New York contestant and thanks for once again putting the Hudson Valley on the map.

