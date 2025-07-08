3-Foot Invasive Lizard Found Running Wild in Hudson Valley

A giant reptile was spotted walking through a Hudson Valley neighborhood before disappearing into the woods.

On Friday, Elizabeth Johnson could hardly believe her eyes when she saw what she first thought was a small alligator waking just 20 feet from her Hyde Park, New York home.

Unsure what to make of the situation, Johnson stopped to take a photo. That's when she says the giant reptile began flicking his tongue "like crazy" and attempted to attack her vehicle.

Giant Reptile Loose in Hudson Valley

Images of the lizard show that the creature Johnson saw is most likely an Argentine Black and White Tegu, commonly found in warmer climates. The reptile is considered an invasive species in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, where it thrives in the wild by preying on plants and other animals such as frogs and birds.

The Tegu can burrow underground during cold weather, making it quite adaptable to colder areas as well. The average life span of these intimidating lizards lasts up to 15 years, growing up to 4 feet long. An Argentine Tegu can lay up to 25 eggs at a time, quickly increasing its population and threatening other local species.

How Did a Giant Invasive Lizard Wind Up in Hyde Park, New York?

After her husband unsuccessfully attempted to capture the Tegu with a dog leash, Johnson says she posted images of the giant lizard on Facebook in hopes of finding out where it came from. Soon after, a neighbor reported that the Tegu could be their pet, which had gone missing earlier in the week after learning how to use the cat door.

Unfortunately, the animal had already disappeared into the woods by the time its owner had come to look for it. As of Monday morning, it was still on the loose.

If you happen to see the Tegu, it's suggested to call the police so they can assist in getting an animal control organization to rescue the lost pet.

