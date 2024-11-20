Hudson Valley Butcher May be Saved from Closing After 75 Years

One of the Hudson Valley's last remaining old-school butcher shops may have been spared from closure and customers couldn't be happier.

Over the past few decades, many specialty shops have become obsolete. Sadly, this isn't just a Hudson Valley or New York problem. Florists, bakeries, seafood shops and butchers across the country have all been replaced by supermarkets, which have expanded their services and squeezed out independent businesses focusing on specific categories.

Instead of making multiple stops at different stores, shoppers have grown accustomed to getting their meat, fish, baked goods and other items all at the same location. While the quality and service may not be the same, the convenience has made many of these specialty shops redundant.

Legendary Hudson Valley Butcher May Not Close Afterall

We told you in September that Smokehouse of the Catskills in Saugerties, New York announced that it was closing for good by the end of 2024. Heidi and Mike Ferraro have operated the legendary German butcher shop for the past 25 years. The couple took over the business on Route 212 from the Muellner family in 2001 after they had run the business for over a half-century.

In a message to customers, the Ferraros said the decision to shutter the business was "exceedingly difficult", but was necessary due to a lack of "capable employees". At the time, a closing date of Sunday, December 29 was announced.

Now, it appears that the business may stay open after all. Rumors began to swirl a few weeks ago that a buyer had been found and was interested in paying the owners to pass down their trade secrets and recipes so that the Smokehouse could continue operations for generations to come.

On Wednesday, that rumor was confirmed with a terse message that was posted on the Smokehouse of the Catskills' Facebook page.

PLEASE BE PATIENT....

We have a prospective buyer -

Looking for employees to be trained to make our

specialty products

Will keep you informed - hoping for no down time

Customers were over the moon at the news, offering their congratulations and sharing delight that their favorite butcher would possibly remain open.

While it appears that this deal isn't set in stone just yet, many hope that this means the sausages will continue to flow at this iconic Hudson Valley butcher shop. We will keep you posted if any more information is released.

