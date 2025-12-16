Popular Life-Saving Medication Now Free for All New Yorkers

New York has adopted a new rule that will wipe out one of the biggest out-of-pocket medical expenses residents face each month.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New Yorkers with state-regulated insurance will no longer have to pay co-pays, deductibles, or coinsurance for asthma inhalers. The new law guarantees that at least one rescue inhaler and one maintenance inhaler will be fully covered at no cost to the patient.

That is big news in a state where over 1.4 million adults live with asthma. The price of a single inhaler can reach as high as $640 a month. For many families throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond, that cost can be the difference between filling a prescription or letting it sit at the pharmacy counter.

Governor Hochul said no one should ever have to choose between paying their bills and refilling medication that could save their life. State officials estimate nearly two million New Yorkers could benefit.

New York Legislation Will Save Lives

Acting Department of Financial Services Superintendent Kaitlin Asrow said removing inhaler costs will make life-saving medication accessible to more people than ever. Asthma impacts hundreds of thousands of New York children and contributes to millions of emergency room visits each year.

Local lawmakers who sponsored the bill called it a major step toward health equity. Assemblymember Jessica González Rojas pointed out that communities with some of the highest asthma rates, including those along the so-called Asthma Alley downstate, have also carried the heaviest financial burden.

Legislation Builds on Earlier Prescription Cost Cuts

This is the second major prescription cost cut in New York in under two years. Last year, the Governor signed legislation eliminating cost-sharing for insulin for anyone on a state-regulated health plan. That move is expected to save New Yorkers an estimated fourteen million dollars in 2025.

For many Hudson Valley families, asthma is a daily reality. And now, thanks to this new legislation, they can all breathe a bit easier.

