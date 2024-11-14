If you've been on social media or have even stepped outside over the weekend, you're probably well aware of the fact that the Hudson Valley has been battling intense wildfires over the last few days.

Now, local fire departments are sharing the news that it isn't just forest fires. # homes have experienced preventable house fires over the last 7 days according to the East Fishkill Fire District.

On Facebook, the East Fishkill Fire District is now sharing some easily overlooked hazards that can contribute to the dangerous forest fire season we're currently seeing.

Dangerous Firest Fires in and Around the Hudson Valley

During the last week of October, news began to spread of a forest fire in the Hemlock Grove area in Marlboro. This would mark the beginning of a string of local fires ranging through the area.

Plattekill Fire Dept. Plattekill Fire Dept. loading...

This past weekend alone, we saw reports of fires from the Palisades and Poughkeepsie to the tragically fatal fires around Greenwood Lake which also spurred evacuations.

Read More: Orange County, NY Fire Claims One Life

Facebook/Steve Neuhaus Facebook/Steve Neuhaus loading...

The reason this season has been especially dangerous for brush and forest fires is because of how dry the season has been mixed with the high winds that have helped spread the flames.

Fire Hazards You Likely Forgot About

Burn bans and states of emergencies have been posted throughout the region reminding residents to refrain from any form of outdoor burns ranging from fire pits to certain BBQ grills. And while many are heeding the warnings, there are a few overlooked hazards to be wary about.

On Saturday, November 9th, the East Fishkill Fire District took to Facebook to share this message,

"In the last 7 days, members of the East Fishkill Fire District have responded to 3 dwellings on fire likely because of smoldering combustibles left outside the residence"

They went on to share a couple of other ways fires can unintentionally start and pose a risk to your home or nearby brush.

Do Not Park Over Dry Leaves

Deemed one of the most critical, overlooked hazards by the Stamford Fire Department, parking your vehicle on dry leaves or dry grass is an important hazard to be aware of.

So, how can this start a fire?

"The Stamford Fire Department emphasizes that a catalytic converter can reach temperatures up to 1,200°F—easily capable of igniting dry leaves, which can combust at temperatures as low as 300°F."

Do Not Flick Cigarette Butts Just Anywhere!

The National Parks Service breaks down the risk of cigarette butts in rule #52 of how to prevent fires. In fact, according to the National Parks Service,

"Every year, over 500 smokers and nonsmokers are killed in home fires caused by cigarettes and other smoking materials, making this one of the top fire causes in the United States."

They recommend soaking cigarette butts AND ashes in water before properly disposing of them in the trash to ensure no ember remains.

Get our free mobile app

Do Not Dump Ashes From Wood Stoves or Fireplaces Near Houses or Brush

Much like the cigarette butts, still-hot embers and ashes from these applicants pose a high risk of catching dry leaves, grass and brush on fire.

Look Out for Sparks from Power Equipment

Commonly used power tools like lawnmowers can cause big problems if used on dry grass or over dry leaves and weeds. The USDA Forest Service shares that sparks can ignite from these machines if blades run over rocks.

Aside from mowing the proper parts of your lawn, they recommend installing spark arresters that can prevent sparks from igniting and catching fire.

Remember, NO Outside Fires

Along with these overlooked fire-starters, here's yet another reminder to avoid lighting up that campfire or fire pit. With the current dry conditions, the risk is simply far too high. Especially with so many of our local fire departments working to control the high number of fires already raging around the Hudson Valley.

Hidden Fire Hazards Inside the Home

Outside of brush fire season, it's always good to periodically check around your home for potential fire starters. Here are 10 you may often overlook:

10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know According to Cheapism.com , there are 13 hidden fire hazards in your home. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews