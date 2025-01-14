Ice fishing is a popular pastime for many during the colder months, though there are always certain dangers. Unfortunately, officials say two men fell through the ice while fishing on a lake Sunday. Authorities are once again warning everyone to stay off the ice on this lake due to the unpredictability of ice thickness.

Fisherman in New York State Dies After Falling Through Ice

CBS is reporting that two fishermen fell through the ice on Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday morning. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says that the two men fell through the ice in their UTV, between Sunset Bay and Cranberry Creek. Both were pulled from the freezing water by two fellow fishermen in their group, according to News 10.

See Also: Unusual Phenomena Videoed On Lake in New York State

The surviving fisherman, and nephew of the victim, told News 10 that they were a part of eight fishermen on the lake that morning.

New York State Police sad that the victim from Mayfield, New York was unresponsive, and was take to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. *** Update: The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Bill Gifford, according to CBS ***. The victim's nephew was uninjured, according to WNYT.

Man Goes Flying over 70 Feet After Hitting Ice Crack in Upstate New York

Back in early 2024, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation had reported that a group of four snowmobilers were traveling southbound on Indian Lake when the first rider in the group struck a 16-inch high-pressure crack.

The DEC says that the rider and snowmobile went flying 73 feet in the air before crashing to the ice, rolling end over end, before stopping 250 feet from the crack.

An ice fisherman saw the accident and called 911. However, while responding, a rescue ATV broke through the ice, says the DEC. The two first responders self-rescued. Rangers used snowmobiles to bring the first responders to an ambulance at Indian Lake Islands campground and helped package the injured snowmobiler in a rescue toboggan.

The 67-year-old man from Indian Lake was transported four miles across the lake to an ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, says the DEC.