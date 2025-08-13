Officials say they have arrested a man from New York state, stemming from an incident where the man's property was left outside of a residence. Upon retrieving the belongings, police say the man became angry set the victim's house on fire.

New York State Police Arrest Man They Say Set House On Fire

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 9, troopers arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of second-degree arson, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

At approximately 5:48 AM. on the same day, troopers reports that they responded to a residence in the town of Champlain for a property retrieval. During the investigation, troopers said it was determined that the suspect was extremely upset about his belongings being outside the residence and was unable to locate his wallet.

This is where officials say that In a fit of rage, the suspect damaged items, slashed the victim's tires, and intentionally set the house on fire.

Troopers arrested the man and transported him to for processing. He was arraigned in the town court; he was remanded to the county jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, a $40,000 bond, and an $80,000 partial bond.

Arson is serious crime that can carry very heavy penalties, and can be sometimes difficult to solve because fires destroy evidence, according to interFire.org.

Fortunately, cases of arson in New York state are fairly low. Between 2017 and 2021, New York State reported 672 arson cases. That amounts to 3.3 arson cases per 100,000 residents, which is one of the lowest rates in the country, according to 24/7 Wall Street.