Two Woman Arrested After Huge Brawl At New York State Strip Club

Police say that two people have been arrested stemming from a large fight at a club in western New York state. Authorities were called to the club early Monday morning after a fight reportedly involving fifteen people broke out. New York Upstate reports that police were forced to use pepper spray to break up the melee.

WIVB reports that two woman were arrested after a large fight at the at Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club in Cheektowaga early Monday. Police say that fifteen people were involved in the scuffle, and that they used pepper spray to attempt to break up the altercation.

After the fight inside the club was finally broken up, a second skirmish broke out in the parking lot of the club, according to New York Upstate. Police say the second fight outside resulted in the arrests of a 32-year-old Amherst woman, as well as a 29-year-old woman from Tonawanda.

Police say the first woman was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, while the second was charged with harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration after it was alleged she pushed an officer during the skirmish, according to WIVB.

Police have not said as of yet if either woman worked at the establishment, or how the whole fight started to begin with.

