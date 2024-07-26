Make A Splash: Explore Hudson Valley’s 5 Best Waterparks

We've got the top 5 popular Hudson Valley area waterparks.

Oh, the lazy, hazy days of summer. Spending time with the family at the local waterpark is always a fun way to cool down during a heatwave of record high temps. According to National Day Calendar, National Waterpark Day is celebrated annually on July 28. We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite, area waterpark was and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Most Popular Hudson Valley Area Waterparks

5. Daniel McRitchie's Backyard

Hudson Valley area comedian Daniel McRitchie (Owner of Pleasant Valley Agency and founder of Poughkeepsie's Laugh It Up Comedy Club) has a palatial estate in the Rhinebeck, NY area with a backyard that has a pool, and inflatable water slide, and an endless amount of hard seltzers. Daniel McRitchie's backyard just makes our list at number 5.

4. Mountain Creek

Not quite the Hudson Valley but close enough, Mountain Creek Waterpark in nearby Vernon, NJ is the former Action Park. Mountain Creek sits on the grounds of the infamous Action Park which was a very popular throughout the 80's and 90's. Action Park closed in 1996 and the park opened as Mountain Creek in 1998. Classic attractions at Mountain Creek include the Colorado River Rapids Surf Hill along with the High Tide Wave Pool. Mountain Creek comes in at number 4 on our list.

3. The Kartrite

The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark located in Monticello, NY is New York's largest waterpark located on the grounds of Resorts World Catskills. It opened in 2019 and is 80,000 square feet with 11 water attractions and a 324 suite hotel attached. The newest waterpark on our list comes in at number 3.

2. Zoom Flume

Zoom Flume Water Park located in the Catskills (East Durham, NY) features monster water slides, a wave pool and a lazy river. They also have a food concession area and cabanas. I remember doing a live radio broadcast from Zoom Flume many years ago, and it was one of the most fun times I had doing a radio remote. Zoom Flume comes in at number 2 on our list.

1. SplashDown Beach

SplashDown Beach in Fishkill, NY takes the top spot with the Hudson Valley. America's Biggest Little Water Park, SplashDown features water rides for all ages and fun for the whole family. In 2020, SplashDown was named the #6 Best Waterpark in the United States according to TripAdvisor. I also have been to SplashDown numerous times over the years including doing a live radio broadcast for a biker event once that featured live bands performing poolside. Some great memories at Splashdown, your number 1 waterpark in the Hudson Valley.

