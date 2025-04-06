With such long commute times in areas such as New York, sometimes hitting the local fast food drive-through is your only option for a quick meal if you have to be somewhere. And while many restaurants are facing issues, such as supply and staffing shortages, you still hope for the best when giving your order.

As many fast food franchises continue to tinker with their menus to meet growing demand, New Yorkers are given quite a few more choices on where to go. But what fast food franchises are most and least accurate when getting your order right?

What New York State Fast Food Chain Is Most Likely To Get Your Order Wrong?

The New York Post recently posted a study from Intouch Insight, which they describe as a company that tracks the speed and accuracy of fast-food drive thrus in New York state and across the country.

See Also: Is a Once Popular Mexican Food Chain Returning to New York State?

If you don't have the time to return a potential wrong order, then you might want to head to Chick-fil-A. According to InTouch Insight, the nationwide chicken company scored and average accuracy rate of 92% over the past six years.

Second place was a tie between long time arch rivals Burger King and McDonald’s, with an accuracy rate of 88%. Arby's was fourth overall.

See Also: How Many Hooters Restaurants Are Left in New York State, As Company Files For Bankruptcy?

However, you may want to avoid KFC, if a wrong order is really going to ruin your day. According to the data, KFC came in last with the lowest six-year average at 81%.