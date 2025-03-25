When driving you have to be aware of your surroundings, pay attention to other drivers around you, cause the ultimate goal is safety and getting to where you need to be in one piece. Accidents are always a possibility and most drivers do what they can to avoid being in an accident at all cost.

Sometimes though things or accidents in this case happen and they're out of your control. That's the type of situation that played out at the end of last week with an accident that occurred in Putnam County on the Taconic State Parkway.

Fallen Tree Accident on the Taconic

This accident occurred during the late morning hours of Friday March 21, 2025. According to a release from the Mahopac Falls Fire Department posted to their official Facebook page, emergency assistance was needed on the southbound side of the Taconic, close to Peekskill Hollow Road.

It was approximately 10:30am when the Mahopac Falls Fire Department responded to the call as well as multiple other first responders including medical personnel and the New York State Police. The accident was reported as a motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment. When responders arrived to the scene they found the vehicle, a single white truck that had been struck by a falling tree while it was traveling.

Could Have Been Worse

As shocking as it can be to be struck by a falling tree while driving, what was more shocking was the fact that this accident didn't have a more grim result.

While the truck had sustained sufficient damage, the Mahopac Falls Fire Department was able to determine that their was no entrapment with the vehicle. With the assistance of medical personnel, Mahopac Falls Fire Department was able to attend to the driver of the vehicle.

Traffic control was also provided while officials remained on and worked the scene. The driver of the vehicle was then taken to Westchester Medical Center for further evaluation. The southbound lanes were temporarily closed and later on, the scene was turned over to the New York State Police, with the fire department returning to service shortly after 11am.

The release would conclude with a "thank you" to all of the agencies and personnel who responded to the scene for their "quick response and teamwork" handling the accident.

